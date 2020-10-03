Contrasting Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & IBEX (NYSE:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get IBEX alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than IBEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 0.95 -$445.32 million $1.45 5.94

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Cars.com -224.10% 11.67% 5.38%

Summary

Cars.com beats IBEX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition. It also provides CLX Signal, a portal for real-time statistics, data, and reports for general users and report analysts; CLX Sense, a workflow and workforce management toolset for call center productivity and agent performance; and CLX Trust, which monitors and prevents internal fraud and security breaches. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.