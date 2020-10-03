Contrasting Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 16.23 $121.66 million $4.98 27.46 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.57 $166.60 million $2.75 4.25

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eastgroup Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 34.10% 10.07% 4.67% The GEO Group 5.96% 17.13% 3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastgroup Properties and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $131.44, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

