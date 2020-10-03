Contrasting Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) & KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH)

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elite Pharmaceuticals -6.51% N/A -5.76% KemPharm N/A N/A -163.41%

0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and KemPharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elite Pharmaceuticals $18.00 million 3.92 -$2.24 million N/A N/A KemPharm $12.84 million 3.11 -$24.52 million ($0.88) -0.63

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than KemPharm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

KemPharm has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.89%. Given KemPharm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KemPharm is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KemPharm beats Elite Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid name. The company also provides Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril name; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia name; Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases; Hydroxyzine HCl 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg tablets for antihistamine treatment under Atarax and Vistaril brand names; Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone name; and Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand, as well as SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; manufacturing and supply agreement with The PharmaNetwork LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.