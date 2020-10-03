Contrasting Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entergy and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $115.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.95% 11.36% 2.23% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.91 $1.26 billion $5.40 19.19 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Entergy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

