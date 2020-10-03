Contrasting First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) & Euronet Worldwide (OTCMKTS:EEFT)

First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Euronet Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Euronet Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Pacific and Euronet Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronet Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71

Euronet Worldwide has a consensus target price of $119.29, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronet Worldwide is more favorable than First Pacific.

Risk & Volatility

First Pacific has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Pacific and Euronet Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Pacific $8.05 billion 0.14 -$253.90 million N/A N/A Euronet Worldwide $2.75 billion 1.76 $346.75 million $6.65 13.90

Euronet Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares First Pacific and Euronet Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Pacific N/A N/A N/A Euronet Worldwide 5.02% 19.19% 6.20%

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats First Pacific on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company offers packaged bread and other related goods, and meal components; explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; electricity generation and distribution; provision of water distribution and sewerage services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as offers logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling solutions, and tax-refund services; and integrated EFT software solutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 40,354 ATMs; and approximately 293,000 POS terminals. Its epay segment provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content and payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services; and vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 719,000 POS terminals. The company's Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer money transfer services primarily under the Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME brands; account-to-account money transfer services under the HiFX and xe brands; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders; check cashing services; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

