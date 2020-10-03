Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.46.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.