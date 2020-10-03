Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CORE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 175,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

