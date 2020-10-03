Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CGLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Coro Global has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coro Global Inc develops solutions for fintech industry. It develops a mobile application that will convert gold into a price-stable and scalable, as well as backed by the physical gold cryptocurrency asset using hashgraph digital ledger technology. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc and changed its name to Coro Global Inc in January 2020.

