Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 2.4%

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

