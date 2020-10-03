Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $106,707.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $355.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.