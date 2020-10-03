Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $106,707.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $355.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
