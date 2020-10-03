Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.07 ($53.02).

Covestro stock opened at €43.39 ($51.05) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

