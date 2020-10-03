Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COWN. BidaskClub downgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of COWN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 52.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cowen by 47.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cowen by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.