Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 547,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after acquiring an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 324,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.