Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford United from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Crawford United in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.