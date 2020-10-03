Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

