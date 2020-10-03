Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$400.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $415.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.90. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,404 shares of company stock worth $66,077,843. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

