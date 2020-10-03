Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at about $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.