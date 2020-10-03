Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

