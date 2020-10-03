Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Receives Buy Rating from B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reissued their buy rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CXDO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

