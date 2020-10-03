Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a d- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crexendo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at $161,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000 over the last three months. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

