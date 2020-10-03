CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

