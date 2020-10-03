Critical Analysis: E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Sunnova Energy International (OTCMKTS:NOVA)

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 2 4 6 0 2.33 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany).

Volatility & Risk

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) $45.93 billion 0.54 $1.75 billion $0.75 15.17 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 18.47 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -9.82

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 2.62% 12.85% 1.45% Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95%

Summary

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) beats Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.