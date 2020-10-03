Critical Analysis: Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) and ScanSource (OTCMKTS:SCSC)

Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Metro One Development has a beta of -115.27, suggesting that its stock price is 11,627% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metro One Development and ScanSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00

ScanSource has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given ScanSource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Development and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A ScanSource -5.50% 6.11% 2.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro One Development and ScanSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.05 billion 0.17 -$192.65 million $2.05 9.80

Metro One Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ScanSource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ScanSource beats Metro One Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Development

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

