Critical Comparison: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and 1847 Goedeker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $5.90 billion 1.25 $356.06 million $4.84 19.53 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Williams-Sonoma and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 3 9 7 0 2.21 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 6.83% 36.53% 10.62% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats 1847 Goedeker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home décor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 28, 2018, the company operated 631 stores comprising 586 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 24 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 2 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 93 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc. is a subsidiary of 1847 Goedeker Holdco Inc.

