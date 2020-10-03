Critical Review: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. Adient (OTCMKTS:ADNT)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Zenix Auto International and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 1 3 7 0 2.55

Adient has a consensus price target of $20.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -13.54% -10.37% -7.16% Adient -3.96% -2.80% -0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Adient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $358.13 million 0.03 -$15.06 million N/A N/A Adient $16.53 billion 0.11 -$491.00 million $1.63 12.12

China Zenix Auto International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adient beats China Zenix Auto International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics. The SS&M segment produces seat structures and mechanisms for inclusion in seat systems that are produced by others. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.