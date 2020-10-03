Critical Review: Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inphi and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 2 13 0 2.87 Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inphi presently has a consensus target price of $126.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.41%. Given Inphi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61% Daqo New Energy 12.01% 10.52% 5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inphi and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 15.53 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,822.67 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 5.91 $29.52 million $2.02 73.66

Daqo New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

