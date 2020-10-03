Critical Review: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) versus Black Diamond Group (NYSE:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $140.09 million 0.55 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 0.77 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -5.74

Black Diamond Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Diamond Group and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Nesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -1.88% -0.65% -0.33% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Summary

Nesco beats Black Diamond Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides asset rental services; and associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

