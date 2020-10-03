Critical Review: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) versus ACMAT (NASDAQ:ACMTA)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NMI has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NMI and ACMAT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.29%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than ACMAT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NMI and ACMAT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $378.77 million 4.40 $171.96 million $2.62 7.50 ACMAT $2.75 million 11.36 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 43.85% 18.33% 12.13% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NMI beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

