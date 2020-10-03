Critical Survey: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) versus Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 6.60% 10.90% 2.91% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

28.2% of Golar LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $299.65 million 0.47 $17.81 million $0.81 2.51 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.57 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golar LNG Partners and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Flex LNG on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.