Critical Survey: Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) vs. Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isonics and Koninklijke DSM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke DSM $10.09 billion 3.10 $848.96 million $1.30 33.13

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Volatility and Risk

Isonics has a beta of -70.25, suggesting that its share price is 7,125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Isonics and Koninklijke DSM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke DSM 2 2 4 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke DSM 6.97% 10.20% 5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Isonics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food packaging, and consumer goods industries; Dyneema, a fiber solution for protective solutions and commercial marine applications; and resins solutions for paints and industrial, and optical fiber coatings. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic and starch-based bio-ethanol, and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

