Critical Survey: Slack (WORK) vs. Its Rivals

Slack (NYSE: WORK) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slack to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million -$571.06 million -19.57 Slack Competitors $1.95 billion $394.42 million -0.83

Slack’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Slack. Slack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Competitors -40.53% -6,721.64% -5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Slack and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 2 6 13 0 2.52 Slack Competitors 2633 11430 19970 1069 2.55

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $31.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Slack’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Slack has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack’s competitors have a beta of -6.24, meaning that their average stock price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Slack competitors beat Slack on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

