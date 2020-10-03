CROAT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $104,135.77 and approximately $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,326,804 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

