Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Trading Up 4.1%

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.25 ($1.05). Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.08 ($1.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

About Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

