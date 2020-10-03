CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,698.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,594,022. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

