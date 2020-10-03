CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

