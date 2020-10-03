CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEVMF stock remained flat at $$42.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.