CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CTS opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. CTS has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 185.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 661,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after buying an additional 114,845 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 19.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 586,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 95,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

