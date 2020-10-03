Cube (AUTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $779.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Cube has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.