CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

CYBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,865. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

