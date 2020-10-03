DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

FMBH opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $428.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

