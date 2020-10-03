Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.22 ($53.20).

Shares of DAI opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.89 and its 200-day moving average is €35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.54.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

