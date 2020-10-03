Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.22 ($53.20).

DAI opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.54. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.89 and its 200 day moving average is €35.73.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

