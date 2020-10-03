Damian Sanders Acquires 57,942 Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Damian Sanders bought 57,942 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 39.47 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. Cineworld Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245.38 ($3.21).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

