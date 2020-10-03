DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.75 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $217,760.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

