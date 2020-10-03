Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

DAR opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

