Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

DDOG opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,174.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $34,693,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,303,413 shares of company stock valued at $202,336,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

