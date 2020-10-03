Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $668,640.15 and $199,918.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00080217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000388 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008363 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,305,346 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

