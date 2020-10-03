Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datasea has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

