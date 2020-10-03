DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 144,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,019. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.88. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 36.93% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.