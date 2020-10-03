DeepBrain Chain One Day Volume Reaches $114,373.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Kucoin and Bitbns. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.09 million and $114,373.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.01523621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00168940 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, LBank, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

